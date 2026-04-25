US-Kuwaiti journalist released after being detained over Iran war coverage

Washington DC - An American-Kuwaiti journalist has been released after being held for weeks in Kuwait during a crackdown on sharing footage of the Iran war , a US State Department official said Friday.

Ahmed Shihab-Eldin has been released from detention in Kuwait after several weeks. © IMAGO / Depositphotos

Ahmed Shihab-Eldin, who has contributed to The New York Times, PBS, and Al Jazeera English, was arrested on March 3 for allegedly spreading false information, harming national security, and misusing his mobile phone.

A US State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told AFP on Friday that Shihab-Eldin "has safely departed Kuwait."

"While in detention, the State Department was in contact with Mr. Shihab-Eldin and provided consular assistance," the official added.

The Committee to Protect Journalists said Thursday that Shihab-Eldin had been cleared of all the charges against him after 52 days in detention.

One of Shihab-Eldin's last social media posts before his arrest included a geolocated video, verified by CNN, that showed a US fighter jet crash near a US air base in Kuwait, according to the CPJ.

Hundreds of people have been arrested across the Gulf for sharing images of attacks and the resulting damage.