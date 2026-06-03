US military says it has "defeated" Iran missile and drone attacks in Gulf

Qeshm, Iran - The US military said Tuesday that it had "successfully defeated" a series of Iranian missile and drone attacks in the Gulf and conducted strikes on Iran 's Qeshm Island.

Debris burns on the ground in a parking lot following reports of missile and drone attacks in Sabah Al Nasser, Kuwait, on June 3, 2026. © SOCIAL MEDIA via REUTERS

US Central Command also denied claims by Iran's Revolutionary Guards that they had struck the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a separate air base in the region.

"Iran launched several ballistic missiles toward regional neighbors; however, all failed to hit their intended targets," Centcom said in a statement.

"Two Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait fell short or broke apart en route, and three missiles launched at Bahrain were immediately intercepted by US and Bahrain air defense forces."

Kuwait's military said its air defenses were intercepting "hostile" missile and drone attacks.

Later, Centcom said an "additional wave of Iranian drones attempting to attack US forces in Kuwait failed to impact intended targets," with several drones shot down.

The US military also shot down three attack drones that had been launched by Iran "toward civilian mariners that were rightfully transiting regional waters," Centcom said.