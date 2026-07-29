US-Saudi strikes in Iraq kill at least 20 and wound more

Baghdad, Iraq - At least 20 members of an Iraqi former paramilitary alliance were killed in US-Saudi strikes on their bases in the country, alliance sources told AFP.

A member of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces wears a keffiyeh with a portrait of Iran's slain supreme leader Ali Khamenei ahead of security checks at the shrine of Imam Hussein on the eve of his funeral ceremonies in the holy Iraqi city of Karbala on July 7, 2026. © AHMAD AL-RUBAYE / AFP

The US and Saudi Arabia said they had struck militants in Iraq in response to attacks on US forces and Saudi oil facilities.

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), known as the Hashed al-Shaabi in Arabic, said at least 20 fighters "were martyred and another 32 wounded according to a preliminary toll."

"These attacks resulted in the martyrdom of a number of personnel and injuries to others, as well as material damage to several buildings and properties," the PMF said in a statement.

A PMF official told AFP that the strikes hit positions belonging to the alliance "across several provinces, with the deadliest attack in Nineveh province, where at least 10 members were martyred."

Injuries were reported in other provinces, he added, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The PMF is an alliance of paramilitaries and factions created in 2014 to fight jihadists, and is now integrated into the Iraqi armed forces.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PMF described the US-Saudi strikes as a "dangerous escalation, a violation of Iraq's sovereignty, and an attack on its official security institutions."