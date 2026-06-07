US shoots down Iran drones in Strait of Hormuz as Iran war reaches 100th day

Tehran, Iran - US Central Command said that it shot down a pair of one-way Iranian drones threatening ships in the Strait of Hormuz, as the Middle East war reached its 100th day on Sunday with no end in sight.

The US said it shot down a pair of Iranian drones threatening the Strait of Hormuz, as Donald Trump's Middle East war reached its 100th day on Sunday with no end in sight. © WIN MCNAMEE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The milestone came as mediator Pakistan delivered a message to Iran's supreme leader following weeks of indirect negotiations punctuated by tit-for-tat threats and sporadic exchanges of fire.

Efforts to turn a ceasefire into a lasting settlement have repeatedly stalled, while the war has rattled global markets and increased domestic pressure on US President Donald Trump ahead of midterm elections.

The uncertainty is weighing on everyday Iranians too, with fitness trainer Elaheh from Ahvaz telling AFP, "I really have gone numb."

"Daily life? It's a joke. Everything is horrible. We only try to survive," the 32-year-old added, pointing to rising prices.