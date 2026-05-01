USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier departs Middle East amid Iran war ceasefire

Washington DC - The USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier has left the Middle East after taking part in operations against Iran , a US official said Friday, leaving two of the massive American warships in the region.

The USS Gerald R. Ford has departed from the Middle East. © ELVIS BARUKCIC / AFP

The Ford is currently in the US European Command area of responsibility, according to the official, who put the number of remaining US Navy ships in the Middle East at 20, including the USS Abraham Lincoln and USS George HW Bush aircraft carriers.

The Ford has been at sea for more than 10 months – a deployment that has already seen it take part in US operations in the Caribbean, where Washington's forces have carried out strikes on alleged drug-smuggling boats, interdicted sanctioned tankers, and seized Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

A fire broke out in a laundry room aboard the carrier on March 12, injuring two sailors and causing major damage to some 100 beds, according to the US military.

The carrier has also reportedly suffered significant problems with its toilet system while at sea, with US media reporting clogs and long lines for restrooms on the ship.