Yemen's Houthis say they hit Saudi Arabia as Trump weighs harder Iran strikes

Sanaa, Yemen - Yemen's Houthis claimed a missile attack on Saudi Arabia on Saturday as President Donald Trump mulled fresh strikes on Iran in the deepening Middle East war .

Students walk over depictions of the US, Israeli, and UK flags while marching in a demonstration to show their support for the Houthi movement at the Sanaa University campus in Yemen on July 22, 2026. © MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFP

Houthi media said they targeted the Saudi City of Jizan on the Red Sea, and Saudi's civil defense issued warnings in the area on the kingdom's southwest coast as well as in Yanbu to the north.

A post by Ansarollah media on Telegram said the strike had sparked fires, and a video circulating on social media – and verified by AFP – showed dark clouds rising above a refinery belonging to Saudi oil giant Saudi Aramco in Jizan.

Earlier, the Houthis accused US ally Saudi Arabia of a "dangerous escalation" after Riyadh struck targets in Yemen on Friday.

A Yemeni security source told AFP a naval base in the port city of Hodeida and a military camp on Kamaran island were among the Saudi targets.

The renewed exchange of fire between the US and Iranian allies signals the emergence of a new front in the Middle East war following US and Israeli strikes on Iran at the end of February.

Faiza, a 36-year-old mother of two and Hodeida resident, told AFP the strikes were like "the sound of loud thunder," explaining she had heard three distinct explosions.

"I didn't want to believe that we had gone back to strikes," she added.