Gaza aid flotilla crew members intercepted by Israel disembark in Crete as two activists remain in detention

Atherinolakkos, Greece - Dozens of activists on a Gaza -bound aid flotilla which was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters off Crete disembarked on Friday in the Greek island, an AFP journalist saw.

A Greek Coast Guard vessel transfers activists of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was intercepted on international waters by the Israeli Navy, at the port of Atherinolakkos, on the Greek island of Crete, on May 1, 2026. © REUTERS

Escorted by Greek coastguards, around 175 activists, the majority of them nationals of European countries, were taken in four coaches to the port of Atherinolakkos, in the southeast of the island.

As they approached the port, the activists chanted "Free Palestine," AFP saw.

Israel's foreign ministry earlier said around 175 activists had been taken off more than 20 boats on Thursday. Flotilla organizers put the number at 211.

The flotilla comprising more than 50 vessels set sail in recent weeks from Marseille in France, Barcelona in Spain, and Syracuse in Italy.

Its aim, according to the organizers, was to break the blockade of Gaza and bring humanitarian aid to the Palestinian territory.

Israel controls all entry points to Gaza. It has been accused by the United Nations and foreign NGOs of strangling the flow of goods into the territory, causing severe shortages of food, water, medicine, and fuel since the start of Israel's brutal siege in October 2023.

The Gaza Strip has been under an Israeli blockade since 2007.