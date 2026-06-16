Israel's Netanyahu reveals whether he will run for reelection

Jerusalem - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday said he intended to run in elections scheduled for later this year.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gives a news conference in Jerusalem on June 15, 2026. © RONEN ZVULUN / POOL / AFP

Netanyahu, who is Israel's longest-serving prime minister, is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

He has also presided over Israel's devastating assault on Lebanon, which has killed more than 3,700 people since March 2.

He is currently on trial for corruption.

"I am going to run in the elections and intend to win," Netanyahu said in a televised press conference, his first comments after Washington and Tehran agreed to a deal to end the Middle East war sparked by US-Israeli strikes on Iran in late February.

On Monday, Israeli figures across the political spectrum slammed the US-Iran agreement, claiming it would not protect their country's interests.

Naftali Bennett, a former prime minister and leading contender in the upcoming election, said it marked a "dangerous turn for Israel's security."

Earlier in June, Netanyahu's right-wing Likud party said the 76-year-old would seek re-election in the vote, which is scheduled to be held by the end of October. It came after US President Donald Trump publicly questioned whether he would run.

Netanyahu has served as prime minister for nearly two decades across multiple terms and has also battled a recent series of health issues.