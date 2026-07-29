Netanyahu makes big decision on New York trip amid strong opposition from Mamdani

Washington DC - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday said he still plans to visit New York City in September despite strong opposition from Mayor Zohran Mamdani .

In a new interview, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (r.) sharply criticized New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (l.) and vowed to visit the city in September. © Collage: AFP/Spencer Platt/Getty Images & AFP/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

"First of all, I'm going to New York," Netanyahu told Sean Hannity during a Fox News appearance on Tuesday. "I'm definitely going there."

"I’m going to speak the truth in front of this, you know, hate-spewing elected official who's pitting one group of New Yorkers against the others," he said, in apparent reference to Mamdani.

"I mean, what are we in the 1930s? What is this? You know, so much hate, so many lies, and you know the big lie is about the [International Criminal Court]… that's a corrupt, evil organization."

Netanyahu intends to make his visit to NYC in September, during that month's United Nations General Assembly meeting.

His comments came about a week after Mamdani condemned him as a "war criminal" and "the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people."

Such claims are backed up by strong evidence, including a ruling by the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel.

The same UN commission found in June that the genocide, which has seen well over 70,000 people killed by Israel, is still continuing.

"The evidence shows that Palestinian children have been deliberately targeted and killed by the Israeli security forces," commission chair Srinivasan Muralidhar said in a statement.