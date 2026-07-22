Mamdani confirms New York lacks authority to arrest Netanyahu, condemns him as "war criminal"

New York, New York - New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani confirmed his office does not have the legal authority to carry out the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (r) slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (l) as a war criminal but said New York doesn't have the authority to arrest him. © Collage: AFP/Ronen Zvulun/POOL & IMAGO/ZUMA Press

"Benjamin Netanyahu is a war criminal, the architect of a horrific genocide against the Palestinian people," Mamdani said in a short address posted to social media.

"He is responsible for the killing of more than 73,000 people, for the maiming of tens of thousands of children."

Having listed a series of shocking crimes allegedly committed by Netanyahu, Mamdani declared: "Anyone with their eyes, their heart, with their conscience, should recognize the devastation he has wrought and understand that he belongs before a court of law."

"My administration has reviewed every avenue available under applicable law to determine whether New York City could execute the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant if Benjamin Netanyahu came here."

"It is clear that we do not have the independent legal authority to enforce this warrant. The federal government, however, does," Mamdani said, calling on President Donald Trump's administration to take action.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague ruled in 2024 that it had reasonable grounds to believe Netanyahu was responsible for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel's destruction of Gaza since 2023.

Trump on Monday vowed the Israeli Prime Minister would not face arrest if he attended September's United Nations General Assembly summit in New York.

Netanyahu's office has dismissed Mamdani's stance and has denied all charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity, instead labeling the ICC a kangaroo court.