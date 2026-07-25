Palestinians bury four killed in West Bank during Israeli settler attack

Tell, Palestine - Palestinians in the occupied West Bank village of Tell on Saturday buried four men killed by Israeli settlers in the village the previous day, local officials said.

Mourners weep over the body of a slain Palestinian man at a hospital in Nablus in the occupied West Bank on July 24, 2026. © JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP

"Families of the four martyrs held a common funeral early this morning, around 1:00 AM, but the army restricted who could attend and only about 30 people were able to be there," Walid Zidan, head of the Tell village council, told AFP.

Violence in the Israeli-occupied West Bank has surged since Israel launched its siege of Gaza in October 2023.

On Friday, about 20 Israelis from a nearby settlement entered the village and attacked residents of Tell defending their property, Zidan told AFP.

A Palestinian villager seized an Israeli's weapon and shot dead one settler, leading an emergency response team from a nearby settlement to rush to the scene and more gunfire that left four Palestinians and a second Israeli dead, the Israeli military said.

Israeli forces closed gates and checkpoints throughout the West Bank, severely obstructing movement, AFP journalists reported.

By the time of the funeral, movement was still restricted, and Zidan told AFP that the military was still present in the village Saturday morning, having detained 51 residents for questioning and released just six.

Ghassan Daghlas, the governor of the Nablus region, which includes Tell, was able to attend the funeral.

"Daghlas participated in the funeral procession of the martyrs from the village of Tell, amid a large public turnout of residents from the village and across Nablus Governorate," his office said in a statement.

In the statement posted on Facebook, a photo of the funeral showed the four slain Palestinians' bodies still on stretchers and wrapped in Palestinian flags.