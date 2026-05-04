Rights group says Gaza aid flotilla members are facing psychological abuse in Israeli prison

Jerusalem - Two foreign activists from a Gaza -bound flotilla who have been detained in Israeli prison are facing psychological abuse, death threats, and poor detention conditions, a rights group representing them said Monday.

A rights group representing activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla has alleged that they are facing psychological abuse and poor conditions in an Israeli prison. © Eleftherios Elis MITZA / AFP

On Sunday, an Israeli court extended by two days the detention of Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian Thiago Avila, who were brought to Israel for questioning last week.

The pair were among dozens of activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces off the coast of Greece early on Thursday.

"Thiago Avila reported being subjected to repeated interrogations lasting up to eight hours. Interrogators have explicitly threatened him, stating he would either be 'killed' or 'spend 100 years in jail'," rights group Adalah, whose attorneys visited both activists in their detention Monday, said in a statement.

Adalah said it was awaiting a decision on whether the state would seek another extension of their detention on Tuesday.

Both Abu Keshek and Avila are held in total isolation, with "high-intensity lighting" on at all times in their cells, Adalah said, adding that Avila was being held in "extremely cold temperatures".

"They are kept blindfolded at all times whenever they are moved outside their cells, including during medical examinations", it added.

Adalah said the activists were continuing a hunger strike that entered its sixth day on Monday.