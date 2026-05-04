Rights group says Gaza aid flotilla members are facing psychological abuse in Israeli prison
Jerusalem - Two foreign activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla who have been detained in Israeli prison are facing psychological abuse, death threats, and poor detention conditions, a rights group representing them said Monday.
On Sunday, an Israeli court extended by two days the detention of Spanish national Saif Abu Keshek and Brazilian Thiago Avila, who were brought to Israel for questioning last week.
The pair were among dozens of activists aboard a Gaza-bound flotilla intercepted by Israeli forces off the coast of Greece early on Thursday.
"Thiago Avila reported being subjected to repeated interrogations lasting up to eight hours. Interrogators have explicitly threatened him, stating he would either be 'killed' or 'spend 100 years in jail'," rights group Adalah, whose attorneys visited both activists in their detention Monday, said in a statement.
Adalah said it was awaiting a decision on whether the state would seek another extension of their detention on Tuesday.
Both Abu Keshek and Avila are held in total isolation, with "high-intensity lighting" on at all times in their cells, Adalah said, adding that Avila was being held in "extremely cold temperatures".
"They are kept blindfolded at all times whenever they are moved outside their cells, including during medical examinations", it added.
Adalah said the activists were continuing a hunger strike that entered its sixth day on Monday.
Lawyers for flotilla members condemn "unlawful abduction"
During the hearing in a court in the city of Ashkelon on Sunday, Adalah said the state attorney had presented a list of offenses the pair were accused of, including "assisting the enemy during wartime" and "membership in and providing services to a terrorist organization".
But Adalah's lawyers challenged the state's jurisdiction, arguing against the "unlawful abduction" of the two activists in international waters.
Its lawyers told the court Avila and Abu Keshek had testified to "severe physical abuse amounting to torture, including being beaten and held in isolation and blindfolded for days at sea".
Israel's foreign ministry rejected claims that the men were subjected to physical violence.
The Global Sumud Flotilla's first voyage last year aimed to bring humanitarian supplies to Gaza and drew worldwide attention before being intercepted by Israeli forces off the coasts of Egypt and Gaza.
Israel controls all entry points into Gaza, which has been under an illegal Israeli blockade since 2007.
There have been shortages of critical supplies in the Palestinian territory amid Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza, with Israel at times cutting off aid entirely.
Cover photo: Eleftherios Elis MITZA / AFP