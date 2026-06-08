Talks begin in Cairo on advancing Gaza ceasefire amid ongoing Israeli attacks

Cairo, Egypt - Talks on advancing the so-called Gaza ceasefire have begun in Cairo between mediators and Palestinian factions, a Palestinian source familiar with the meeting told AFP.

A girl looks on as Palestinians assess damage at the site of an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, on June 7, 2026. © BASHAR TALEB / AFP

The discussions, which started Sunday and are set to resume Monday, come as Israel continues to attack the territory despite the truce in place since October.

The talks bring together mediators Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey, along with representatives of several Palestinian factions, as efforts continue to push forward negotiations on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

According to the source, mediators were due to meet a Hamas delegation before midday on Monday, followed by a wider meeting including all participating factions.

Egypt's Al-Qahera News channel said Sunday's talks focused on "the proposed roadmap for completing the implementation of the agreement."

"It was held in a positive atmosphere," the channel reported, adding that there was agreement on the need to continue implementing President Donald Trump's plan.

The talks come amid rising regional tensions, after Israel and Iran traded fire on Monday, in a serious test of another fragile truce and a potential threat to hopes for a deal to end the wider Middle East war.