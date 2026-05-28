Trump's Treasury Department reimposes sanctions on UN expert on Palestine

Washington DC - The US on Wednesday reimposed sanctions on Francesca Albanese, a UN expert on the occupied Palestinian territories, after an appeals court overruled an earlier order prohibiting the action.

United Nations special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories Francesca Albanese presents her latest report before delegates at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 23, 2026. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

A notice on the Treasury Department's website showed that it had reimposed a sanctions designation on Albanese that blacklists her globally, making it impossible for her to use major credit cards or carry out bank transactions.

Albanese, who is Italian, has been a relentless critic of Israel's treatment of the Palestinian People in her role as the UN Human Rights Council special rapporteur on the occupied Palestinian territories.

The US Treasury's move came after a Friday order from an appeals court issued an administrative stay on an earlier ruling while the court considers the merits of the case.

The case was brought by Albanese's husband, Massimiliano Cali on behalf of their child, a US citizen who is still a minor.

Albanese has been at the forefront of accusing Israel of carrying out genocide in Gaza.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, announcing sanctions against her in July last year, claimed she has "spewed unabashed antisemitism, expressed support for terrorism and open contempt for the United States, Israel and the West."