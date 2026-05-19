Los Angeles World Cup workers threaten to strike if ICE demands not met

Los Angeles, California - Workers at Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium vowed Monday to go on strike if federal immigration enforcement agents are deployed at the venue when it hosts World Cup matches next month.

SoFi Stadium workers, including cooks, bartenders, dishwashers, servers and cashiers, protest ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on May 18, 2026. © FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP

The UNITE HERE Local 11, representing around 2,000 hospitality employees, is demanding federal guarantees that Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not be used in any of the eight World Cup matches scheduled to take place at the stadium.

Workers at the world's most expensive sports arena say that an ICE presence would create a climate of fear – for themselves and for fans.

"ICE should have no role in these games," said Isaac Martinez, a stadium cook, at a protest outside the venue. "We do not want to live in fear coming to work, or fear being detained going home."

"If we do not reach an agreement, my colleagues and I are ready to strike," Martinez added, speaking on behalf of a workforce composed largely of food and beverage concession staff.

Human rights groups have condemned ICE for its violent raids in several US cities, including Los Angeles last year.

In early 2026, ICE agents fatally shot two American protesters in Minneapolis.