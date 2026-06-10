US customs duty refunds hit $22 billion in May amid ongoing repayment efforts

Washington DC - The US Treasury Department said Wednesday that authorities made $22 billion in customs refunds last month, marking the first series of repayments after the Supreme Court struck down President Donald Trump 's global tariffs.

Members of the general public walk past the Treasury Department on April 10, 2025, in Washington, DC. © JEMAL COUNTESS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Data from the Treasury Department showed that customs refunds in May canceled out the duties collected that month, which amounted to $22 billion as well.

The shift came after the high court dealt a sharp blow to Trump's economic agenda in February, ruling that he had exceeded his authority in tapping emergency economic powers to impose sweeping tariffs on US trading partners.

Since then, a refund system handled by US Customs and Border Protection has started processing repayments of some $166 billion collected under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

But the Trump administration has appealed the trade court's order for tariff refunds – which could have consequences for the ongoing reimbursements.

Judge Richard Eaton of the US Court of International Trade warned in a letter last week that interference with his handling of the case could "discourage continuing progress" in the refund process.

Overall, the US budget deficit shrank by 9% from a year ago to $1.2 trillion for the first eight months of this fiscal year.

Since the Supreme Court ruled against Trump's global tariffs, the US leader has turned to separate authorities to impose a new 10% duty on imports.