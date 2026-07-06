Body mod addicted adult star shows off what she can pick up with her split tongue

Brisbane, Australia - Extreme tattoo addict and adult star Amber Luke used a recent social media post to show off what she can pick up with her tongue, which has been chopped in half.

Tattoo addict Amber Luke used a recent social media post to show off what she can pick up with her split tongue. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke.666

Having recently returned from a trip to Barcelona, where she got a selection of radical body modifications that are illegal in Australia, Amber Luke showed off one of her most extreme changes in a recent video.

"THE TONGUE SPLIT TEST – What can I pick up between my two tongues?" Luke captioned the video. "Comment what you’d like me to pick up next (keep ya head outta the gutter)."

Attached to the post was an extraordinary video, made up mostly of close-up clips of her upper body and head as she attempted to pick things up with her tongue.

Luke, who's quite likely to be Australia's most tattooed woman, has chopped her tongue in half and stitched up the raw edges.

As a result, her tongue resembles that of a snake and she can flap both sides relatively independently, making it possible for her to actually pinch things between each tongue and hold them there.

At first she tried to pick up a hair comb, but to no available. Next was a photograph and a blister pack of pills, both of which her tongue couldn't handle.