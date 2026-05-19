Britain's most inked mom shares radical pre-tattoo flashback

Birmingham, UK - Becky Holt, known by many as Britain's most inked mom, took to social media to show off the true extent of her radical tattoo transformation with a series of throwback snaps.

Becky Holt recently gave fans a flashback to a time when she had far fewer tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@becky_holt__

Over the years, Becky has made a name for herself via the radical artwork that adorns most of her body. Covered head-to-toe in ink, she has become widely known as the UK's most tattooed mom.

Boasting more than 147,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes by the handle @becky_holt__, the former model stuns with numerous posts showing off the radical transformation she's undertaken over the last two decades, and the many adventures she's been on.

Two years ago, Becky made headlines when she bumped into former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on live TV, leaving him speechless when she began talking about a particularly uncomfortable X-rated tattoo.

In a recent post, however, Becky opened up about the true extent of her remarkable body transformation, which she plans to expand on in a range of different – and in some cases, gruesome – ways.

The pictures showed Becky in various poses, and in one case photographed on a magazine cover, showing off a tattoo-free face and far fewer inkings overall.

"Mad looking back at these pictures," she captioned the pictures. "No face tats and a pixie cut."