British princess still won't reveal the mysterious meaning behind her shocking head tattoo

UK - It's shocking to many that a member of the prim and pristine British royal family would have a tattoo at all, but Princess Eugenie has one right behind her ear for all to see! What is the meaning behind it?

Princess Eugenie has a tattoo right behind her ear for all to see! But what is the meaning behind it? © Paul ELLIS / AFP

Eugenie is the daughter of disgraced former Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, and first cousin to Princes William and Harry.

The tattoo in question is a black circle that can be seen peeking out from behind the princess's ear when her hair is pulled back.

While no one quite knows the exact moment she got the inking, it first became known to the public in June 2022 at the National Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.

The moment was impactful because it made Eugenie the only senior British royal family member with a known tattoo.

Other royal family members like Lady Amelia Windsor have tats, but Eugenie is in the spotlight as Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter and a regular at official royal engagements.

Tattoos seem like they would be forbidden due to the exacting and meticulous British royal protocol, but King George V himself actually got a tattoo of a dragon and tiger in Japan before ascending to the throne.

After four years, however, the princess still won't tell the public what the tattoo means to her or why she got it. Some have suggested that it might be a tribute to her grandma, perhaps referencing a piece of coronation regalia called the Sovereign's Orb.