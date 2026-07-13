Extreme body mod addict slices up and reshapes ear, chops tongue in half

Los Angeles, California - This tattoo and body modification addict chopped her tongue in half and sliced up her ears, stitching them back together again in bizarre and unusual shapes.

This body modification addict chopped up her ears and cut her tongue in half. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@rhyyno

The extreme body modification community is growing exponentially, with all sorts of radical procedures becoming more common and accessible.

In a video posted by veteran California body modification artist Rhyyno, an anonymous woman is shown with brightly dyed hair and some truly radical body modifications.

Panning from side-to-side, the camera reveals that both her ears have been sliced up and stitched back together in a bizarre shape. The tops of her ears are now pointed, the whole thing is squished together, and a large flesh tunnel is located on the lobe.

To make matters even more extraordinary, the camera backs up, and the woman pokes out her tongue. It has been cut in half, forming two equal halves which resemble the tongue of a snake.

As unique as these body modifications may seem, they are actually getting increasingly popular, particularly amid a community which equally loves to cover their skin with ink.

Australian adult star Amber Luke, for example, recently showed off her split tongue in a remarkable video that saw her picking up household items with it.