Tattoo-addicted "Black Alien" opens up about his fantasy to become a cyborg

Barcelona, Spain - Tattoo addict and body modification fanatic Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo has suggested he wants to shift away from his alien self and, instead, become a cyborg.

Tattoo addict Anthony "Black Alien" Loffredo shared his desire for humans and machines to finally become one. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@the_black_alien_project

The "Black Alien" has made a name for himself via the extraordinary number of radical tattoos and extreme body modifications that cover his entire body from head to toe.

This transformation is so remarkable that it's scored him more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram, where he goes as @the_black_alien_project and shows off his journey and career as an extreme body artist.

It's not just his intense blackout tattoos that make Loffredo unique, however, but his obsession with modifications like gruesome scarification, amputated body parts, and tattooed eyeballs.

In a recent post to his Instagram, however, Loffredo revealed that he's only 78% of the way towards his complete evolution.

To make matters even more bizarre, he shared some thoughts about the future evolution of humankind as a species, and expressed a strong desire to one day become a real-life cyborg.

"One day, the boundary between human, machine… and perhaps even extraterrestrial will disappear," Loffredo wrote.

His comments were complemented by an image of himself as a cyborg, complete with his many tattoos, scarifications, and other body modifications, with numerous wires and electric nodes connected to his face, chest, and neck.

"I imagine a future where technology is no longer just a tool, but an extension of ourselves," he said. "A world where artificial intelligence, implants, and unknown lifeforms could coexist, evolve… merge."