Extreme body modifier and ink addict embeds sculptures under skin and tattoos eyeballs

Madrid, Spain - Oscar Marquez has used his position as an extreme body modification artist to embed silicone beneath the skin of his clients and tattoo numerous eyeballs.

Oscar Marquez has embedded silicone under the skin of many clients, chopped their tongues in half, and tattooed their eyeballs. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@oscarmarquezbodymod

Marquez has made a name for himself not only via the insane body modifications and tattoos which adorn his body, but also the extreme changes he has made to other people's bodies.

More than 105,000 people have flocked to check out his content on Instagram, where he goes as @oscarmarquezbodymod and offers insights into the industry. He's followed by nearly 24,000 on TikTok as well.

A giant in the body mod space, Marquez tours the world with his radical procedures, altering and transforming people's looks in increasingly extreme ways.

As for himself, Marquez is characterized by his eyeballs, which have been tattooed a dark black color. Such procedures are highly dangerous, and have been known to cause blindness.

The rest of his body is covered in dark black ink and a variety of piercings, including massive flesh tunnels in his earlobes.

A quick scroll through Marquez's social media, however, reveals that the modifications he has given other people are even more extreme.

In multiple videos, widespread subdermal implants coat people's bodies, made up of silicone molds which have been slid underneath the patient's skin, forming various patterns, shapes, and designs.

Marquez also participates in the process of tongue splitting, where people's tongues are chopped in half and sewn up so they form two equal parts, split like that of a snake.