Extreme ink addict Remy reveals extraordinary secret behind insane tattoo transformation

Remy Schofield shared one of the most important secrets behind his radical tattoo transformation. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@ephemeral__remy

Save for a few choice spots on his face, the palms of his hands and the soles of his feet, Remy's entire body is covered with deep layers of ink. He's covered in so many tattoos, in fact, that he has mused about why he's yet to receive a world record.

It's a remarkable look which has attracted his more than 187,000 followers on Instagram, where he goes as @ephemeral__remy.

He uses this extraordinary following as a way to spread his views and beliefs about tattoos and body mods, and share some of the remarkable stories he's gathered over the years.

In a recent video, Remy responded to a fan who asked how he'd gone about tattooing over a full blackout suit.

"I've had no laser removal," Remy confirmed after the fan asked if he'd lasered off the spots where he wanted color. "And you don't even have to wait that long either."

"This was just black and for five weeks we covered it," Remy explained. "This was a whole other chest piece recently and then we blacked this out and we did this over the top of it."

This isn't the first time that Remy has spoken out about the possibility of tattooing over black, on multiple occasions proving that it's always possible.