Ink addicted teen tattoos half his face – and even his eyeball – black!

An ink addicted teen who purely goes by the name Katii on social media has shared his radical body modification journey, complete with a tattooed eyeball and a pair of fangs.

This tattooed teen has completely covered his body in radical body modifications, including widespread face inkings and a tattooed eyeball. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@memberk4tiii

Boasting nearly 35,000 followers on TikTok – where he goes as @gerh4n44 and shares a range of bizarre videos showing off his body mod transformation – Katii has made a name for himself with a radical and unusual look.

He is covered in tattoos from head to toe, with scribbles covering one side of his face. The inking is contrasted with a comparably bare look on the other side, made up mostly of a single tear-like tattoo beneath his eye.

If you look at Katii's transformation as purely one made up of ink and scarification, his facial and bodily tattoos indeed stun – but the eye tat is the big shocker.

Katii's left eye is tattooed a dark black, contrasting strongly with his other eye, which seems to have been left sans ink. Such procedures are seriously dangerous and have been known to cause blindness.

Coating the rest of Katii's body, however, are a series of radical body modifications which have nothing to do with tattoos.

Most notable, of course, is a piercing that goes right through the bridge of his nose, forming a spike that reaches both eyes.

In one picture, he is seen with silver fangs in his mouth. It is unclear whether they are permanent mods, but such things are common among the extreme body modification community.