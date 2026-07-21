Jimothy the viral raccoon has already inspired fan tattoos: "It's kind of a symbol of resilience"
Seattle, Washington - Jimothy, the beloved cryptid-adjacent raccoon, has launched a thousand creative projects, including many tattoo tributes!
Kiana Hall told KING 5 News that she thought Jimothy was a cat when she first caught him on camera.
The sweet deformed critter's unusual name was coined by Hall herself in the caption of her now-viral Instagram post.
Countless memes and social media posts later, and Jimothy has become a bona fide celebrity.
Everyone from the Seattle Mariners to the University of Washington and the Seattle Public Library has gotten in on the hype.
Naturally, Jimothy tattoos were inevitable.
Laura Exley, owner of Electric Kitten Tattoo, said that three people already booked appointments for tattoos honoring Jimothy, with at least another 10 reaching out about art involving the raccoon.
"Everyone could use a little bit of joy right now... He's just a cute little critter," Exley said.
Tattoo tributes have been shared en masse all over the internet, so the phenomenon isn't isolated to the Seattle area alone.
Jimothy the raccoon has become a hometown hero
"He's dealing with life a little bit differently, and he seems to be fine. I think that resonates with a lot of us," Exley added. "I think it's kind of a symbol of resilience."
Seattle as a whole can't get enough of the little dude. There's even a mural of his likeness painted by artist Andrew Miller behind Ballard Clay, a Seattle pottery studio.
Seattle City Councilmember Alexis Mercedes Rinck is also planning to honor the animal celeb at a community celebration on July 26 with an official proclamation recognizing Jimothy's contributions to the area.
For he's a jolly good whatever-the-heck-he-even-is!
Cover photo: Collage: ScreenshotInstagram/@c1vrgr1 & Screenshot/TikTok/@bloody.point.body