Man chops tongue in half and tattoos it blue in wild body mod transformation

Mérida, Mexico - This man has coated most of his body in radical inkings. The most extreme of his many modifications, however, was done to his tongue – it was chopped in half and tattooed blue.

This body modification addict chopped his tongue in half and tattooed it blue. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kamilo.bodypiercing

Kamilo Cabrera has spent much of his life helping people get radical body modifications, piercings, and tattoos. His dedication to the niche artistic field has been off-the-charts, and the source of some extraordinary social media content.

The Mexican body artist is followed by more than 14,000 people on Instagram, where he goes as @kamilo_cabrera, and nearly 10,000 on TikTok.

Across both profiles, Cabrera shows off a vast assortment of extraordinary body modifications and tattoos, including eye tattoos, unusual piercings, and more.

In a post this week, however, he may have shown off the most extraordinary modification yet: A tongue that has been chopped in half to look like that of a snake, and tattooed in two distinctive colors!

One flap of the split tongue is dyed a light greenish-blue, while the other is a blue so dark it's almost black.

"My tongue after eating a piñata candy," the post of the unidentified man is captioned. "He ate blueberry ice cream," one person commented.

As unusual as the extreme body modification may be, it is becoming more and more common among the community.

Another body mod addict might not have tattooed her tongue, but she did chop it in half. Additionally, she sliced up her ears and reassembled them into the shape she desired.