Spanish soccer star follows through on wild tattoo promise after World Cup win

Madrid, Spain - Spanish defender Marc Cucurella kept a promise he made early in the tournament and got a massive tattoo of coach Luis de la Fuente's head inked onto his arm after claiming victory in the 2026 World Cup .

Spain defender Marc Cucurella celebrates after his team emerged victorious at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final on July 16. © IMAGO/NurPhoto

Cucurella had promised early on in the tournament that if his team took home a World Cup win this year, he'd get a tattoo of De la Fuente.

Now, the Real Madrid legend has followed through on the pledge with a bold black-and-white inking just above his left elbow.

The tattoo shows De la Fuente holding the FIFA World Cup trophy, complete with his trademark suit, round glasses, and pristine bald head.

"A promise kept," Cucurella captioned a series of snaps and videos of the tattoo he shared with fans on his Instagram page.

De la Fuente joked about Cucurella's pledge after Spain took home the trophy on July 16, explaining: "I've already told them, 'Did you make a mistake?' They did, but they'll enjoy it."

"I'm not so terribly ugly that they will need to put it somewhere nobody can see it. But it makes me laugh, and I am proud they keep their promises," he said.

Spain emerged victorious from the grueling month-long tournament after forward Ferran Torres scored a stunning goal in overtime against Argentina, taking home a 1–0 win.

Lionel Messi's Argentina played dirty on the field, with numerous fouls. They were saved by strong goalkeeping from Emiliano Martínez, but it wasn't enough to give them the win.