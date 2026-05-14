Tattoo addict covers body in radical mods including demon horns and inked eyeballs

Scheveningen, The Netherlands - A Dutch ink addict who goes only by Kaoriki online has completely covered his body in radical modifications, including demonic horns and tattooed eyeballs.

Kaoriki has covered his entire body in radical body modifications, including demonic horns, a split tongue, and tattooed eyeballs. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@kaoriki1978

Kaoriki is among an assortment of people who have embarked on a remarkable quest of self-transformation via the use of extreme body modification and tattoos.

He has shared his journey with thousands of TikTok followers, where he goes by @kaoriki1978.

Most notable at a glance are the many tattoos that cover Kaoriki's entire body. Made predominantly of contrasts between blackout ink and the relative pink hue of his skin, these pieces of body art are truly eye-catching.

They are not, however, the most dramatic part of his transformation. For that, you'd have to pay more attention to his extreme and oftentimes gruesome modifications.

Upon his forehead are two rounded horns, each of which has been embedded – along with a number of other implants – beneath the skin.

These demon horns have been formed through the process of subdermal implanting, where a small incision is made in the skin, through which a silicon mold is positioned.

Shockingly, his skin is not the only place where Kaoriki has taken a needle: his eyes have been tattooed dark black, a dangerous process which could easily cause blindness.

Probably the gruesomest of his modifications, however, is found in his mouth. Kaoriki has chopped his tongue in half, stitching along the inner seam to form a split tongue resembling that of a snake.