Tattoo-addicted adult star shows off latest radical body mods and ink

Brisbane, Australia - This ink-addicted adult star from Brisbane, Australia, has taken to social media to show off an extraordinary set of new body modifications and radical tattoos .

Aussie ink addict Amber Luke has covered her entire body in radical tattoos and extreme body modifications. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke.666

Adult star Amber Luke has made a name for herself via the extreme body modifications and tattoos that are scattered over her body from head to toe.

Most recently, she showed off her extraordinary split tongue – which has been chopped in half to resemble that of a snake – by using both flaps to pick up inanimate household objects.

Before that, however, she'd jetted off to Barcelona to get some radical body modifications done. The trip was necessary, of course, because the procedures she wanted done were so extreme that they are banned in Australia.

It was at least one of those very modifications that she showed off in a series of recent posts.

"I never let it change me," Luke wrote alongside a series of photographs showing off her new coinslot – a slice taken out of her ear, through which numerous piercings are placed. "Coinslot healed by my homie."

The hole seems to have fully healed in the pictures, and is now filled with what looks like dozens of earrings.

In another post, Luke showed off the remarkable blackout tattoo which completely coats her left arm. It has now been decorated with detailed, intricate white sketches.