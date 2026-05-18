Former Zelensky aide posts massive bail in Ukraine graft probe

Kyiv, Ukraine - A powerful former aide of Ukrainian President Zelensky has posted bail in a graft inquiry that has roiled the country, a court spokesperson told AFP on Monday.

Former Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak, who according to the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine is a suspect in a corruption probe, appears in court for a hearing in Kyiv on May 12, 2026. © REUTERS

Andriy Yermak served as Zelensky's right-hand man throughout most of Russia's invasion until his resignation in November, when he was linked to a multimillion-dollar corruption scandal.

Last week, an anti-corruption court in Kyiv placed Yermak in pre-trial detention for 60 days and set bail at 140 million hryvnia (around $3.2 million).

"I don't have that amount of money," Yermak said last week, adding: "I think I have enough acquaintances and friends. I hope they will be able to help with this."

The court press service told AFP on Monday that bail had been paid in full and that Yermak would be released by the end of the day.

Prosecutors have accused Yermak of large-scale money laundering through the construction of an elite housing estate outside Kyiv.

Before his resignation, Yermak was widely seen as the second most powerful person in Ukraine, and accompanied Zelensky on high-stakes visits to the US and European capitals.