Putin, Zelensky speak with Trump ahead of major NATO summit

Washington DC - President Donald Trump spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday to discuss the conflict in Ukraine ahead of a NATO summit in Ankara next week.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (l) and Russian President Vladimir Putin (m) spoke with President Donald Trump (r) ahead of next week's NATO summit. © Collage: AFP/Paul Faith, AFP/Russian Presidential Press Office/Handout, & AFP/Alex Wroblewski

The calls also saw both leaders congratulate Trump and the US on the 250th anniversary of its declaration of independence.

"The presidents naturally addressed the issue of a settlement in Ukraine, taking into account, in particular, Donald Trump's upcoming participation in the NATO summit in Turkey on July 7 and 8," said Yuri Ushakov, the Kremlin's foreign policy aide.

He said the two leaders also discussed issues including Iran and the Middle East during the 85-minute call.

Earlier on Saturday, Zelensky said he and Trump had also discussed the more than four years of war in his country.

"President Trump and I discussed the current situation on the frontline as well as our diplomatic efforts. There is a real prospect to put an end to this war, and America's resolve is decisive. We have agreed to continue these discussions during the NATO Summit in Ankara," he wrote on X.

"I have congratulated President Trump and all Americans on the Independence Day," Zelensky said. "Happy Fourth of July! Wishing Americans continued prosperity and every success."

Heads of state and delegations from 32 countries, including Trump, are expected to arrive in Ankara starting Tuesday for the summit.

Putin "outlined the actual situation on the battlefield, where Russian armed forces are advancing confidently," stated Ushakov.

The calls came as Russia pommels Ukraine in some of the deadliest attacks on major urban centers and civilian populations since the start of the war.