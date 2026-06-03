Ukraine drones hit Saint Petersburg as flagship economic forum opens

Saint Petersburg, Russia - Ukrainian drones hit energy and military sites in Saint Petersburg early Wednesday morning as officials gathered for a flagship economic forum in the city, Russian and Ukrainian authorities said.

Cars are seen parked near banners with branding for the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum as black smoke rises in distance on June 3, 2026. © STRINGER / AFP

Some 20,000 guests from 130 countries are set to attend the three-day annual Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) – an event once dubbed "Russia's Davos" – which starts Wednesday.

The strikes come a day after a barrage of Russian missiles and drones killed 23 people across Ukraine.

Saint Petersburg Governor Alexander Beglov said "several" infrastructure facilities were damaged, but no one was killed in the attack.

Drones hit the Saint Petersburg Oil Terminal and the Kronstadt military base in the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said – the latest in a series of retaliatory attacks that Kyiv calls "long-range sanctions."

"Ukraine's plan for long-range sanctions is being implemented exactly as needed to bring peace closer," he said on social media, posting a video of an oil depot ablaze.

The attacks forced Saint Petersburg's main airport to close for hours overnight.

Ukrainian officials said the attack was aimed at disrupting the three-day gathering, which President Vladimir Putin will attend and make a keynote address at on Friday.

"The Petersburg forum is opening with a nice plume of black smoke in the background after Ukrainian strikes," Sergiy Sternenko, an adviser to the Ukrainian defense minister wrote.

An AFP reporter saw the smoke visible from the conference venue as delegates gathered for the first sessions.

Several flights from Moscow to Saint Petersburg were delayed, an AFP reporter at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport said.