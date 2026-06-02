Ukraine's Zelensky says US air defense "absolutely necessary" after deadly Russian barrage

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday called on Europe to develop its own air defense systems and urged more support from Washington after Russia's latest deadly drone and missile barrage.

Smoke and flames rise from garages damaged during a Russian missile and drone strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on June 2, 2026. © ROMAN PILIPEY / AFP

"Europe needs its own anti-ballistic defense so that this war can finally be brought to an end. And assistance from the United States in supplying missiles for Patriot systems is absolutely necessary," Zelensky wrote on social media.

Russia pummelled Ukraine with hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles early Tuesday, killing at least 13 people, after having threatened a large-scale attack and warning foreign citizens to leave Kyiv.

Authorities in the Ukrainian capital had been sounding the alarm that Russia was preparing another massive barrage, the latest in a string of deadly strikes that have escalated the four-year war and dented already slim hopes for peace.

AFP journalists in the capital heard air raid sirens wailing over the city before a series of loud explosions that lasted throughout the night sent residents with bags and blankets rushing to shelter in crowded metro stations.

Ukraine's foreign minister said the latest Russian attack was a sign of Russian desperation, that President Vladimir Putin was bombing civilians since his forces were struggling on the battlefield.

"Putin is a war criminal and loser who has no cards except terror. Moscow is losing on the battlefield. No number of missiles can change this," Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga said in a statement on social media.