Ukraine's Zelensky says fighting has not stopped despite US-brokered ceasefire

Kyiv, Ukraine - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that fighting with Russia was ongoing despite a three-day US-brokered ceasefire, accusing Russia of not wanting to end the four-year war.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said there was "no silence at the front," despite a US-brokered ceasefire. © Ludovic MARIN / AFP

Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of violating the ceasefire, announced by US President Donald Trump, over three days from May 9.

"Today there was no silence at the front, there was fighting. We have recorded all of this," Zelensky said in his daily address in the final hours of the truce.

"We also see that Russia has no intention of ending this war; unfortunately, it is preparing new attacks," he added.

Zelensky also said his top negotiator, Rustem Umerov, had reported to him on recent "political" and "technological" meetings in the US.

"It is clear that the war in Iran is now drawing the most attention from America," Zelensky said. "But there is also a priority there and support from the American people to bring this war in Europe to an end as well."