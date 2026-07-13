Tim Walz mobilizes Minnesota National Guard to fight major wildfires on Canada border

Saint Paul, Minnesota - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz mobilized the state's national guard to assist in battling the massive wildfires that are raging along the northern border with Canada.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz mobilized the state's national guard to assist in battling wildfires. © AFP/Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

"I've declared a peacetime emergency and mobilized the National Guard to assist with wildfire response in northern Minnesota," Walz announced in a statement on X.

"Minnesotans extend our deepest gratitude to all of the first responders working around the clock to keep their neighbors safe."

Walz's decision to mobilize Minnesota's national guard comes as wildfires spread across more than 800 acres over the last five days, raging uncontrolled on the state's northern border with Canada.

The fires worsened over the weekend after dry conditions triggered by El Nino collided with a major heatwave across much of the US.

On Saturday, the US Forest Service closed 225,000 acres of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness due to the ongoing wildfire crisis. At least 17 fires are still raging across much of the area.

National Guard members will assist with firefighting efforts by providing critical equipment and resources as well as personnel.

"Wildfires have broken out in northeastern Minnesota and are putting local communities at risk," Walz said in a statement cited by CBS on Sunday.