Argentina takes another big step in WHO withdrawal: "Noted"

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Health Organization's member states on Friday officially noted Argentina 's notification of withdrawal from the UN agency and said they would always welcome full cooperation from Buenos Aires.

This photograph shows a sign of the World Health Organization (WHO) displayed at their headquarters in Geneva on March 13, 2025. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

At the 79th annual World Health Assembly of member states, the WHO's decision-making body, countries had to consider Argentina's wish to follow the US and leave the body.

The assembly considered several proposals regarding Argentina's withdrawal notification and agreed on a compromise text by consensus.

The assembly "noted" the communication received by UN chief Antonio Guterres on March 17, 2025, notifying him that Argentina withdraws from the WHO, "effective one year after the receipt of that letter."

The assembly "resolves that while the World Health Organization will always welcome the Argentine Republic's full co-operation... it is not considered that any further action at this stage is desirable," the approved, brief resolution said.

Norway and Paraguay were the main drivers behind the compromise.

Buenos Aires was a minor contributor to the WHO's budget. The G20 countries' membership fees for 2024 and 2025 were around $4.1 million a year.

A report by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in January recalled that in 1949-1950, seven member states – including the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia, and Bulgaria – issued a notice saying they no longer considered themselves members.