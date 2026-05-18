WHO kicks off annual global meeting amid hantavirus and Ebola fears

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Health Organization opened a meeting of global health ministers on Monday amid concern over deadly hantavirus and Ebola outbreaks and uncertainty over announced US and Argentinian withdrawals.

This general view shows delegates at the opening of the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva on Monday. © FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP

While the rare hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship that has gripped global attention is not officially on the agenda, it is expected to feature prominently in discussions, alongside the latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The two outbreaks "are just the latest crises in our troubled world," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the opening of the UN agency's annual decision-making World Health Assembly.

"From conflicts to economic crises to climate change and aid cuts, we live in difficult, dangerous, and divisive times."

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres said the global health challenges "have rarely felt more daunting."

"Over the past year, cuts to bilateral and multilateral aid have disrupted health systems and widened inequalities," Guterres said in a video address to the assembly.

The meeting, which runs through Saturday, comes after a difficult year for an organization weakened by the announced US withdrawal and deep funding cuts.

"The WHO's budget has been reduced by around 21 percent, or nearly one billion dollars. Hundreds of jobs have been eliminated, programs have been reduced," Swiss Health Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider noted in her address.

"The WHO had to, and was able to, undergo profound reform in the midst of the emergency."