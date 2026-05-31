Australia to receive only used US nuclear subs in amended defense deal

Singapore - Australia will only receive used nuclear-powered submarines from the US as part of an agreement to "streamline" the AUKUS deal, with the move branded on Sunday as a "cost-effective" measure by Defense Minister Richard Marles.

Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles speaks during an AUKUS Defense ministers' press huddle at the US Embassy in Singapore on May 30, 2026. © REUTERS

The two nations – together with the third partner in their security pact, Britain – met at Singapore's Shangri-La Dialogue, which brings together top defense officials and experts from about 45 countries.

Under the 2021 AUKUS deal, Australia is expected to receive at least three so-called "Virginia-class" nuclear-powered submarines from the US within 15 years.

Australia had been expecting to receive two used submarines and one new one, but the countries announced Saturday that all three will now be in-service vessels from the US Navy stock.

When asked why Canberra was now receiving only used equipment, Marles, who is also deputy prime minister, told reporters on Sunday it would be more cost-effective.

"In the context of a very complicated endeavor, we need to place a premium on simplicity," said Marles, who added that the submarines will also be the same model.

"I cannot overstate the significance of that, both in terms of the submariners who are operating them, but also the people who are working on them to sustain those submarines," Marles said.

"It is definitely cost-effective. And to be clear, this is a very expensive program... and so we are trying to find every cost-effective option as we walk down this path."