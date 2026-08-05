Bessent emphasizes importance of "stable yen" after US-Japan joint intervention

Washington DC - The US and Japan carried out a historic joint intervention to support the yen because the currency's weakness risked hitting other Asian markets, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, likening the situation to the region's late-1990s financial crisis.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has emphasized the importance of having a "stable yen" after the US and Japan carried out a joint intervention. © REUTERS

The operation last week to buy yen for the first time since 1998 came after the unit slumped to a four-decade low of almost 164 per dollar.

With regards to "the Asian financial crisis, in my opinion, part of it was triggered by an overly weak yen. So I think a stable yen is not only important for the US, but very important for the entire region," Bessent told CNBC on Tuesday.

"If the yen were to weaken substantially, then the other currencies would follow it. We've seen excess volatility in the Korean won. Many people believe that the Chinese renminbi is undervalued," he said.

"So, given the trade flows, given the size of the (Japanese) economy, given their contributions in the global savings market, (it's) very important to have a stable yen."

The comment about savings likely refers to reported concerns in Washington that Japan, as the biggest holder of American debt, might sell its Treasuries to finance solo intervention, adding to pressure on US bond yields.

Experts say the Trump administration also acted to reduce the US trade deficit – a weak yen helps Japanese exporters – and to help Japan invest $550 billion in the US as promised under a 2025 trade deal.