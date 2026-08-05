Brazil slams US' "escalation of hostile measures" after ambassador's visa revoked

Brasilia, Brazil - Brazil condemned the US on Tuesday for revoking the visa of its ambassador to Washington, as a standoff deepens between Brasilia and the administration of President Donald Trump.

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (l.) slammed the Trump administration's revocation of its ambassador's visa as a "deliberate escalation of hostile measures." © EVARISTO SA / AFP

"Today's decision is not an isolated incident. It is part of a deliberate escalation of hostile measures against Brazil, motivated by ideological reasons," the office of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said in a statement.

The US has revoked the visa of Brazil's ambassador, a State Department official said Tuesday, in a mounting diplomatic row just months before elections in Latin America's largest nation.

The move would be reversed, the official said on customary condition of anonymity, if Brazil granted its approval of President Donald Trump's nominee to be ambassador Brasilia.

Trump nominated Daniel Perez, a prominent Florida Republican, as the new ambassador to Brazil in early June.

While the nomination still requires confirmation by the US Senate, he would not be able to take up the post until Brazil gives approval.

"We think the government of Brazil owes us a prompt and positive answer to our request," the official said.

Brazil's envoy, Maria Luiza Ribeiro Viotti, was not being declared persona non grata and forced to leave the US, the official clarified.