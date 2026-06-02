Canada asks US and Mexico to renew trade agreement amid Trump opposition

Montreal, Canada - Canada has formally told the US and Mexico that it wants to renew the North American free trade agreement derided by President Donald Trump , a letter released Tuesday said.

Canada has sent a letter to the US and Mexico affirming support for the renewal of the USMCA. © IMAGO / Wirestock

Ottawa's minister in charge of Canada-US trade, Dominic LeBlanc, penned the letter a day before heading to Washington for talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on the future of the US-Canada-Mexico Agreement (USMCA).

The letter, dated June 1, addressed to Greer and Mexico's Economy Secretary Marcelo Ebrard, says "Canada recommends the renewal of the agreement for another 16 years."

Parties to the USMCA have until July 1 to indicate whether they simply want to renew the agreement or renegotiate.

Trump signed and praised the USMCA during his first term but now calls the deal "irrelevant."

He has imposed punishing tariffs on key Canadian sectors, like autos, and maintains that the US does not need anything produced in Canada.

He has also persistently mused about annexing Canada, including this week, when he reacted to a story about Canada's struggling economy by posting "51st State!", renewing his claim that Canada would be stronger if absorbed into the United States.

The US and Mexico wrapped up their initial round of USMCA revision talks last week.

US officials have broadly praised Mexico's approach to trade negotiations while mocking Canada and insulting Prime Minister Mark Carney, who has become one of Trump's most prominent critics on the world stage.