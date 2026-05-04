Canada and EU leaders hold key security talks in shadow of Trump's war and US decoupling

Yerevan, Armenia - European leaders and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney are gathering on Monday in Armenia for security talks focusing on how to navigate an increasingly volatile geopolitical environment.

A collection of European leaders, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, are gathering in Armenia to discuss the volatile geopolitical situation. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press

President Donald Trump is looming large over the meeting of the European Political Community (EPC) in Yerevan, a crossroads between both Russia and the Middle East.

"Leaders from across the continent, with Canada as a guest, will discuss how to cooperate to strengthen security and collective resilience," European Council President Antonio Costa wrote on social media as he arrived in the Armenian capital on Sunday.

The Iran war, which has rattled the global economy by sending energy prices soaring, has deepened a rift in transatlantic ties, deeply damaging the relationship between the US and the European Union.

A spat between Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who had criticized the US and Israel's war against Iran, triggered Washington to announce plans to withdraw 5,000 US troops from Germany.

The decision has added to doubts surrounding the US' commitment to defend its European allies, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine grinds into its fifth year.

The summit "in a nutshell, will be an opportunity to emphasize that Europe's security is a 360- degree challenge," said a senior EU official.

"Canada has a way of looking at the world and looking at ways to solve the challenges we have currently that Europe shares to a great extent," said the EU official, speaking on condition of anonymity.