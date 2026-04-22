Carney insists US does not dictate terms of Canada trade talks in defiant response

Montreal, Canada - The US does not get to dictate the terms of upcoming trade talks, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Wednesday, when asked about reports that Washington wanted an "entry fee" before starting negotiations.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney insisted that the US will not dictate the terms of upcoming talks on revising the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. © REUTERS

The US and Canada are set to hold talks on revising a North American free trade agreement, a pact President Donald Trump signed and praised during his first term but now dismisses as "irrelevant."

Quoting multiple Canadian sources, Canada's public broadcaster CBC reported Wednesday that Trump's team wants an "entry fee," or concessions, from Canada before starting talks on revising the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Prominent Canadian politician and former Quebec premier Jean Charest, now a member of Carney's advisory council on US trade, told French public broadcaster Radio-Canada that Trump is demanding "concessions before we sit down at the table."

Asked about those reports in Ottawa, and whether Canada should offer concessions in order to persuade the US to talk, Carney said "no."

"It's not a case of the US dictating the terms...It's not a case of [one country] demanding and the other begging," he said in French. "It's a negotiation."

The offices of US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the CBC's report.

Since taking office just over one year ago, Carney has maintained a defiant tone in response to Trump's threats, insisting Canada will not buckle when faced with unreasonable trade demands.