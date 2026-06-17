Canada's Carney calls Trump's US-Iran deal a "game changer" after reading draft

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (r.) called the newly announced US-Iran peace deal a potential "game changer." © AFP/Evelyn Hockstein/POOL

Speaking with reporters on the third day of a G7 leaders' summit in Evian, Carney said there's a "likelihood that this memorandum of understanding agreement could be a game changer."

His comments came as the leaders of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US also held a "very detailed discussion about Lebanon."

The talks on a final US-Iran settlement to end the conflict are set to begin in a few days, immediately after the Memorandum of Understanding is signed in Switzerland on Friday. There will be a 60-day window to flesh out the details.

Continuing Israeli strikes on sites in south Lebanon, however, have severely dented any optimism about the deal.

"Yes, there are risks. Yes, the accord has to be put into place," said Carney. "But the very fact of it – and the fact that so many countries were involved in its development and are vested in its development – does create knock-on effects."

He pointed to encouraging discussions, which included President Donald Trump, on Ukraine and Lebanon during the first few days of the summit.

Carney noted a US "change in tone with respect to Ukraine" as Kyiv seeks to end more than four years of conflict following Russia's invasion in 2022.

In a joint statement late on Tuesday, the G7 hailed "the breakthrough and the opportunity that currently exist in the Middle East."