US and Iran reach deal to end war, reopen Hormuz by the end of the week

Tehran, Iran - The US and Iran said they reached a deal to end the Middle East war, on all fronts including Lebanon, and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but offered few details on the agreement's terms.

President Donald Trump's administration reached a deal with Iran to end the war in the Middle East, including Israel's attacks on Lebanon. © Collage: AFP/Patrick T. Fallon & AFP/Kent Nishimura

Washington and Islamabad said the agreement was to be signed on Friday in Switzerland, signaling what would be a major breakthrough to end months of war that have taken thousands of lives and shattered the global economy.

Few of the details were made public, but President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz, a key conduit for global oil supplies, would reopen after the deal is signed.

"The Deal with the Islamic Republic of Iran is now complete," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Sunday as he marked his 80th birthday. "Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!"

Soon after, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said in televised comments that the deal put an "immediate end" to the countries' war and that they would hold talks within two months to seek a "final agreement."

Mere hours earlier, Tehran had vowed to retaliate against a strike by Israel against Iranian ally Hezbollah in the suburbs of Beirut.

Later in the day, however, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that a deal had been reached: "Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon."

"With the agreement now in place, mediators will facilitate a series of meetings this week. These pre-implementation discussions will lay the foundation for the technical talks and the official signing ceremony."