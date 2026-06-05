Canada's Carney says there's more to do on US trade after negotiators only made "some progress"

Ottawa, Canada – Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said there's "lots more to do" to land a proper trade agreement with the US after his negotiators made "some progress" in Washington this week.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said there's "lots more to do" before a trade agreement can be reached with the US. © IMAGO/ZUMA Press

Carney's comments came as his chief trade negotiator, Janice Charette, and Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc returned to Ottawa after days of negotiations with US officials.

Upon his return, LeBlanc chaired a two-hour meeting of the Advisory Committee on Canada-US Economic Relations to update officials on their meeting with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

"During the meeting, I updated committee members on Canada's negotiating team's recent engagements with the United States and Mexico and the Government of Canada's ongoing work ahead of the upcoming joint [USMCA] review," he wrote on X.

Flavio Volpe, the president of Canada's Automotive Parts Manufacturers' Association (APMA), said LeBlanc's update was "very candid."

"It appears that the instructions from the White House is find a way," Volpe, who sits on the committee, told CBC. "Find a way to deal with the irritants in their relationship, but to remain in the relationship."