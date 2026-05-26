Canada's Carney slams treatment of Gaza flotilla activists during call with Israeli president

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday slammed the "unacceptable" treatment of Gaza flotilla activists during a call with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney slammed the "unacceptable" treatment of Gaza flotilla activists during a call with Israel's president. © AFP/Dave Chan

In his call with Herzog on Monday, Carney called for an independent investigations into the treatment of the Gaza flotilla activists that were abducted and imprisoned last week.

He "strongly condemned" remarks made by Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who posted a video mocking the activists and their horrific mistreatment by the Israeli Defense Forces.

Throughout the video, the flotilla participants were forced to kneel with their heads pressed against the ground.

Both Carney and Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand denounced the video last week, and summoned Israel's ambassador.

"I reiterated that the appalling treatment of civilians aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla was unacceptable, and that respect for human dignity must be upheld everywhere, at all times," Carney said in a statement on X.

"I underlined the imperative of deescalation in the Middle East, and the importance of a genuine resumption of dialogue among all parties," he continued.

"Progress toward peace and stability in the region must remain the clear, shared objective."