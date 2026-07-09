Canada's Carney supports Trump's latest Iran strikes and says he "won" on NATO defense spending

Ankara, Turkey - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney indicated support for President Donald Trump's latest attacks on Iran and said he's "won the argument" on NATO defense spending.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (l.) indicated support for President Donald Trump's latest attacks on Iran. © Collage: AFP/Abdullah Guclu/POOL & AFP/Saul Loeb

"Iran had been acting irresponsibly, attacking Saudi and Qatari targets particularly," Carney said in a NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey. "There has been a response, as appropriate. Obviously, we look to deescalation of hostilities."

Carney's comments come as the US continues its deadly barrage on Iran, purportedly triggered by Tehran's decision to attack vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

On Wednesday, Trump said the ceasefire with Iran was "over," declaring: "I don't want to deal with them any more, they're scum."

Trump and Carney reportedly spoke on Sunday before both leaders arrived in Ankara, the Canadian leader reiterating that defense spending of Canada and other NATO nations has been rising as a result of US pressure.

"It's not just that he's winning the argument – he's won the argument," Carney said on Wednesday. "Countries realize they need to take more responsibility. They see the direct threats."

"The president is looking for a shift of the burden within NATO," Carney continued. "That is happening. It is gaining momentum."

"The capacities are being built, and you've seen recent announcements, there's more announcements today from Canada in terms of our procurement, building capacity across maritime capacity… light vehicles, munitions, the aircraft announcement."

Canada this week announced a new submarine procurement program as well as an $800 million Joint Strike Missiles contract and investments into satellite infrastructure for cross-Arctic communications.