Carney and Sheinbaum discuss trade ahead of crucial joint negotiations with the US

Ottawa, Canada - Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Friday held a phone call in which they spoke about how to prepare for trade negotiations with the US.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (l.) has spoken with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum in preparation for trade negotiations with the US. © Collage: AFP/Andrej Ivanov & AFP/Oscar Del Pozo

Carney and Sheinbaum spoke as both countries gear up to renegotiate the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a crucial free trade pact that has been repeatedly threatened by President Donald Trump's administration.

Discussions are ramping up as a critical deadline approaches on July 1, by which time the three countries need to have approved the renewal of the existing agreement, renegotiated the details, or signaled their intention to exit. There is, however, an option to extend the process for up to 10 years.

The Canadian and Mexican leaders also spoke shortly after Sheinbaum met with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer ahead of the start of official talks in May.

Ottawa doesn't have a start date for negotiations, largely because of tensions with the US that continue to simmer.

"Earlier this year, a successful Team Canada trade mission to Mexico delivered more than 20 new partnerships and agreements," Carney wrote in a post on X.

"President Sheinbaum and I spoke today about building on that momentum - deepening our cooperation in critical minerals, energy, manufacturing, and more," he continued.