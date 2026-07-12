Trump and Canada officials confirm opening of long-delayed Gordie Howe International Bridge

Montreal, Canada - A long-awaited new bridge between Canada and the US, threatened by President Donald Trump earlier this year, will open for public use in late July, officials said Friday.

President Donald Trump recently confirmed that the long delayed Gordie Howe Bridge connecting the US to Canada will finally be opening at the end of the month. © Sarah Rice / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Saturday, President Trump congratulated and thanked the Canadian government in a Truth Social post.

"I was able to cut a MUCH BETTER DEAL for America, and by so doing, will be allowing the new and spectacular Gordie Howe International Bridge, spanning Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, to open on July 27th, as scheduled," he wrote.

"The original deal made was unacceptable to me! The new deal is great, and fair," he added.

Canada's Ministry of Infrastructure confirmed the opening in a similar statement, adding the bridge "will be a vital economic link between Canada and the US – generating billions of dollars in economic activity for decades to come."

The CAN$6.4 billion ($4.5 billion) bridge has been under construction since 2018. The project has been financed entirely by Canada and will be jointly owned by Canada and the US state of Michigan.

In February, Trump threatened to fully block the bridge, insisting that the US had been treated unfairly in its construction and that it should be "at least half" US-owned.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said last month the bridge's inauguration had been delayed indefinitely at the request of the US due to "technical issues."